Adeleke Travels To Europe, Asia On Vacation

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has embarked on a vacation to Europe and Asia.

In a statement on Saturday, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said during the vacation, his principal would finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners.

Rasheed disclosed that the governor has not gone on a break since assuming office a year ago.

The statement reads, “The governor, who has not gone on a break since assuming office a year ago, is billed to conclude partnership deals in several sectors with investors who had earlier visited the state.”

Speaking before departure, Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying that he would be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of the state economy.

The governor said in one year, he has placed Osun State on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, among others.

He said: “This is a democracy. My masters are Osun people who elected me into office and to whom I am surely accountable. My trip is however a working one as I will be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of our state economy.

“The last year has been rewarding as we have stabilised the state from inherited rot. We are reconstructing and simultaneously delivering good governance. That is why our 2024 budget is tagged Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery.

“In one year, we place Osun State on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, water, sports, digital economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructures, and agriculture.

“We cap it with a multi-billion naira infrastructure plan now under implementation.”