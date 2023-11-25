22-Year-Old Corps Member Wins ₦1,000,000 In The Wema Bank 5 For 5 Promo Season 3!

A 22-year-old National Youth Service Corps [NYSC] member serving in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has won a N1,000,000 cash prize in the ongoing Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3.

The 4th monthly draw held at the Wema Bank branch in Uyo, on Friday, 24th November 2023 saw Divine Onyinye Nwangwu announced as the grand prize winner in the remarkable event that had 120 winners going home with various cash prize.

Speaking on her win, the lucky Onyinye thanked Wema Bank for giving her a head-start to aid her smooth transition into the labour market. Admitting that she was surprised at the news, she thanked Wema Bank for the big win provided barely one month to the end of her service year. She further urged all new and existing Wema Bank customers to follow the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo steps, promising to make the best use of her N1,000,000 win to better her life and career, and reiterating that anyone can become a millionaire with this Promo.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo has impacted millions of lives and businesses nationwide over the years, promoting financial inclusion and enabling a rewarding banking experience for every customer. Since the launch of Season 3 in July 2023, a total of 480 Nigerians of different ages across the six geo-political zones have received cash prizes of up to N1,000,000 each, with 720 more to go.

From business owners and entrepreneurs to corporate employees, students to parents and all other unique categories, every Nigerian can win up to N1,000,000 monthly by following 3 easy steps: Funding their account with at least N5,000, making at least 5 transactions using card, the ALAT app or *945# and maintaining a N5,000 average account balance