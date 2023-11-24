What Tinubu Did To All Ministers Before Assumption Of Office – Wike Reveals

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave all his Ministers targets before they assumed office.

Naija News reports that Wike disclosed this on Friday during a media parley with selected journalists in Abuja.

According to Wike, Tinubu made him and other ministers sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the need to deliver projects yearly.

The former Governor of Rivers State assured that he would deliver on his targets in terms of infrastructure before Tinubu’s one year in office.

He said, “We were all given targets, Mr President has set the targets and we have signed that memorandum of understanding, the deliverables for me, Mr President, will be one year in office on May 29. Mr president is celebrating, now what are you celebrating? What can Mr President say he has done for the people of Abuja?

“Then he will look at me, Minister how far? We have much to show regarding infrastructure, so I summoned the companies. You want my money? How long can you finish your job?

“They promised to finish their jobs by April ending if paid. I spoke with Mr President on the Supplementary budget so we can finish the job before May 29.”