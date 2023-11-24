Transfer Update On Kylian Mbappe, Haaland, Raya, Casemiro, Others

Real Madrid have sights on 24-year-old French striker, Kylian Mbappe of Paris St-Germain and the 23-year-old Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland of Manchester City as they are set to splash the cash next summer, according to AS.

Ian Maatsen, 21, a left-back for Chelsea, is willing to move to Manchester City after the treble winners were rumoured to be interested in the Netherlands Under-21 player, Football Insider claimed.

The reigning German champions, Bayern Munich, are interested in signing defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 25, but Arsenal will not entertain any approach, Standard claimed.

Arsenal has agreed to pay the buy-out clause of 28-year-old Spain international goalkeeper David Raya, who is currently on loan from Brentford. Raya will join Arsenal permanently in January for a sum of £27 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Granada hopes that 22-year-old Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza will sign a new contract with a 20 million euro release clause, despite interest from Brentford and RB Leipzig, Mundo Deportivo claimed.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and several Saudi clubs are vying for Portugal’s 23-year-old winger Pedro Neto; however, Wolves will demand a minimum of £60 million, according to TeamTalk.

Manchester United are also looking to strengthen their defense at center back. The ideal replacements for Raphael Varane, 30, are thought to be 23-year-old French defender, Jean-Clair Todibo and 22-year-old Portuguese defender, Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon, Sun reported.

The 31-year-old midfielder from Brazil, Casemiro, may be leaving Manchester United in January as the Red Devils attempt to restructure their roster, TeamTalk reported.

The versatile defender, Rayan Ait-Nouri, 22, of Algeria, is a target for Chelsea, so Wolves will have to fight to keep him, according to 90min.

Estevao Willian, a 16-year-old Brazilian winger for Palmeiras, is being monitored by Chelsea. He reportedly has a £52 million release clause, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Assane Diao, an 18-year-old winger for Real Betis, has surfaced as a potential target for Brentford. Sky Sports reported that the Premier League club may make a move for the Spain Under-21 international in January.