Tinubu Gives Appointment To Datti Ahmed, Others As MOFI Board Of Directors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten persons to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

A statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale confirmed the fresh appointments and noted Tinubu’s belief in their qualification to serve on the board.

According to Ngelale, President Tinubu appointed Dr. Shamsudeen Usman as the Board Chairman while Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang will serve as CEO/Managing Director.

Other appointed members include Mr. Tajudeen Datti Ahmed Executive Director, Portfolio Management; Mr. Femi Ogunseinde Executive Director, Investment Management; and Mrs. Oluwakemi Owonubi Executive Director, Risk.

The statement added that Mrs. Fatima Nana Mede, Mr. Ike Chioke, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, Mr. Alheri Nyako, and Mr. Bolaji Rafiu Elelu were all appointed as Non-Executive Directors.

“President Tinubu places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises, as well as on the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in the trust of the Nigerian people.

“As a result, the President expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team,” the statement added.