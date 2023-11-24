Tension Heightens As Ondo Lawmakers Meet At Plenary, May Declare Aiyedatiwa Acting Gov

Reports have indicated that the Ondo State House of Assembly will be holding a plenary session today to discuss the political crisis in the state.

According to Punch, the lawmakers may declare the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the acting governor, following the inability of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to resume office due to ill health.

However, a source who spoke to the aforementioned publication stated that some of the lawmakers might be absent at today’s sitting due to their disagreement on the issue of Aiyedatiwa.

The source also disclosed that today’s sitting had the consent of the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The source said, “The lawmakers are ready to meet today (Friday). One of the agenda of the sitting is the declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor. Though some of the lawmakers may not be at the meeting today because they are not in support of Aiyedatiwa becoming an acting governor the national leadership of the APC knows about and has approved the meeting. So they may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor today.”

When contacted, one of the lawmakers and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olatunji Oshati, confirmed the development but could not ascertain whether Aiyedatiwa would be declared an acting governor.

The Assembly spokesman said, “What I can tell you for now is that there is something like that, not to declare him (Aiyedatiwa) but the House is going to sit on the matter and review the political situation today as directed by our national leaders. The House has likely ( made the declaration), but not under must, I don’t want to preempt what the outcome of the meeting would be. If it is likely to happen, you are invited as well.”

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that President Bola Tinubu would meet members of the Assembly today in Abuja over the lingering crisis.