President Tinubu Appoints Two Customs Service Board Members

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of two qualified Nigerians to serve as Members on the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Naija News understands that the appointments is for a term of four (4) years as representatives of the organized private sector.

This was made known in a statement on Friday night by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Those appointed are:

(1) Dr. Aba Ibrahim

(2) Dr. Muda Yusuf

“President Tinubu wishes the new appointees well in their deliberations, and expects that the views and perspectives of the private sector are fully articulated, such that the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda in the active promotion and attraction of investment across multiple sectors of the economy are completely realized through the efficient implementation of ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),” the statement added.