Appeal Court Upholds Abiodun’s Election As Ogun Governor

In a divided ruling on Friday, the Lagos Division of the Appeal Court upheld Prince Dapo Abiodun’s reelection as the legitimate governor of Ogun State on March 18, 2023.

In the ruling read by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, it was detailed that the majority ruling struck out the appeal that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Ladi Adebutu filed in the 2023 gubernatorial contest.

On the other hand, the appeal was granted in the minority ruling by Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang, who also mandated that a new election be held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within ninety days.

Naija News had earlier reported that The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed the election of Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as duly elected Governor of Kaduna State.

In ruling on Friday, a three-man panel of justices dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, against the election victory of Governor Sani.

The appeal court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units of four local government areas (LGAs) where the exercise was deemed inconclusive.