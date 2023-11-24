Amidst Crisis Rocking Assembly, Rivers Govt Redeploys Clerk, Deputy

Following the crisis that has rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly, resulting in two factional leadership, the state government has redeployed the Clerk of the Assembly, Emeka Amadi, and his deputy, Calistus Ojirika.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a circular dated November 20 and signed by the Head of the state’s Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke.

The Rivers State Governor, in the memo, did not announce Amadi’s replacement.

In the memo, titled: Senior Staff Posting, Nwaeke transferred Amadi to the Scholarship Board and the Deputy Clerk, who is also the Head of the Legislative Department, to the Readers’ Project.

An Assistant Director in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Georgewill Otto, was redeployed to Rivers State Small Town and Rural Water Supply Agency.

The memo said the postings were of immediate effect and further directed the affected officers to complete the handover procedures to the most senior officers in their departments.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News reports that the Rivers State House of Assembly has been fictionalized following unsuccessful moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.