Akor Adams Remains AC Milan’s Main Transfer Target

Italian Serie A side, AC Milan, has made Nigerian forward, Akor Adams of Montpellier a top priority ahead of the forthcoming January transfer window.

AC Milan are considering to sign Akor Adams to replace French legendary striker Olivier Giroud.

The 23-year-old Nigerian forward, who joined French Ligue 1 side, Montpellier from Norwegian team Lillestrøm, has made a huge impact at his new club with seven goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

The former Nigerian junior international was signed by Montpellier for €4.5 million in last summer transfer window, but it’s unclear how much the French club would demand to let him go.

In January, AC Milan hopes to bolster their attack and find a long-term Olivier Giroud replacement. The 37-year-old France international has played in 11 league games this season and continues to be an important member of Milan’s squad.

Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart is another striker that the Italian side have added to their transfer shortlist as they get ready to sign a forward, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Another option for coach Stefano Pioli’s team is Canadian international Jonathan David, who could be available for around €40 million despite concerns about his recent decline in form.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old only has two goals in 12 games this year, compared to 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games in the previous season at Lille.