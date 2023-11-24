Access Holdings Chairman, Bababode Osunkoya Is Dead

Access Holdings Plc’s Board of Directors has announced the passing of its Chairman, Bababode Osunkoya.

The announcement conveyed through a statement by the Company’s Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, on the evening of November 23, 2023, revealed that Osunkoya succumbed to a brief illness on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Ekwochi further stated that the financial institution’s board would soon disclose Osunkoya’s successor.

Following this unfortunate event, the company now boasts a nine-member board, including six non-executive directors (two independent) and three executive directors, including the group chief executive officer, as outlined in the statement signed by Company Secretary Sunday Ekwochi.

During Osunkoya’s tenure as the board’s chairman, the bank experienced significant profit growth, with key performance indicators on an upward trajectory.

In addition to his role at Access Holdings Plc, Osunkoya served on the boards of Richardson Oil & Gas Limited, Haggai Mortgage Bank Limited, Freedom Foundation (Nigeria), and Guiding Light Assembly.

He also held the position of Associate Member at the Institute of Directors and Senior Partner at Abax-Oosa Professionals. His professional history includes roles such as Partner at Bababode Osunkoya & Co., Manager at Abacus Merchant Bank, and Assistant Audit Manager at HLB Z. O. Ososanya & Co.

Bababode Osunkoya, a Senior Partner at the chartered accounting firm Abax-OOSA Professionals, possessed over two decades of post-qualification experience in banking, audit, accountancy, taxation, and business and financial advisory.

A graduate in accounting from the University of Lagos, he stood as one of the pioneering Certified Forensic Auditors of the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria.

Story continues below advertisement

Furthermore, Osunkoya held the esteemed titles of Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).