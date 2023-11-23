Imo: Uzodinma Suspends Lands Commissioner, Others

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has suspended the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the governor also suspended the General Manager of Imo Housing Corporation, Mbakwe Obi Jnr and other appointees.

The SSG stated that the affected officials are to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective offices.

Naija News, however, gathered that the suspension created panic and anxiety among the executive members and other top appointees of the governor.

‘I Will Not Bring Shame To You’ – Uzodinma Assures Imo Residents

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has reiterated the efforts of his administration to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

Uzodinma, during a courtesy visit from some leaders and stakeholders of Orlu Zone, led by Senator Osita Izunaso, to the government house, Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, said his re-election victory is for the people of the state.

According to him, the Orlu zone is highly endowed and represents the engine room of Imo state politics, appreciating the leaders and stakeholders’ efforts during the election.

Uzodinma also called on security agencies to address the issue of non-state actors trying to destabilize governance at the state and federal levels, adding he would live up to expectations and not bring shame and disgrace to his people.