States With Highest Electoral Offenders Revealed

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to prosecute no fewer than 1,076 electoral offenders arrested across 35 states during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News learned that about 18 case files involving financial crimes committed during the elections would be handled by INEC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has forwarded one case file to INEC concerning the elections.

While 191 case files have been prepared, a breakdown of the distribution by state showed that Ebonyi has the highest number of cases, 64, involving 216 suspects.

Edo State is second with 22 cases and 80 suspects, Anambra is third with 12 cases involving 66 suspects, and Kaduna came fourth with 11 cases and 36 suspects.

Adamawa ranks fifth with 10 cases and 17 suspects, while Kano, Rivers and Osun states share the fifth position with nine cases, each involving 74, 68 and 47 suspects, respectively.

Yobe State is at the bottom of the table, with just one case file implicating two suspects.

The electoral offences committed range from culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms, snatching and destroying of INEC items, being in possession of offensive weapons, and misconduct at the polling unit and stealing of election results, among several others.