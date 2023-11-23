Saraki, Kwara Gov Abdulrazak React As Fire Guts Popular Market In Ilorin

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has extended his sympathy to those affected by the devastating fire incident that swept through the Kuntu wing of Oja Tuntun.

In a statement released by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganyu Abdulqadir, Saraki expressed his concern regarding the frequent occurrence of fire incidents in the city and emphasized the need for immediate action to address this issue.

He also praised the fire service personnel for their prompt response. He stressed the importance of implementing effective measures to prevent such avoidable incidents that have detrimental effects on people’s livelihoods.

“My thought with the marketers and Oja Tuntun community over the unfortunate fire at the market late Wednesday night.

“This is a huge concern and I call on everyone to join hands to find lasting solutions to forestall such sad occurrences in the future,” the Waziri of Ilorin prayed to God Almighty to relieve the affected marketers and grant them succour over their losses.

Gov Abdulrazaq Joins Fire Service In Rescue Mission

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was reportedly on the ground on Wednesday night when officials of the State Fire Service were struggling to put off the raging fire to salvage goods and property at the Oja Tuntun market, Baboko, Ilorin in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News learned that the fire, which started around 9.18 p.m., affected 15 shops, with goods lost estimated at N367.4 million. According to the report, the ancient town’s central market comprises 1,072 shops, 984 stands, and 27 warehouses.

At the time of reporting, the fire’s cause was unknown. However, the State Fire Service prevented the loss of property worth approximately N25 billion by deploying equipment from two of its major stations in the state capital, Ilorin.

Giving further details on the fire incident, the Head, Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, in a statement, said, “On November 22, 2023, at approximately 21:18 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a fire at Oja Tuntun Market in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

“Upon arrival, the fire crew found numerous shops ablaze and worked swiftly to control and extinguish the fire. Two fire appliances from different stations, namely Brigade Headquarters and Folawiyo Road Fire Station, collaborated to tackle the situation effectively.

“Oja Tuntun Market, housing 1 072 shops, 984 stands, and 27 warehouses, experienced minimal damage, with only 15 shops affected by the inferno.

“The fire service’s prompt and efficient response helped save commodities and property valued at over N25 billion. The cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained yet while an investigation is ongoing.

“Notably, the state Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, was present at the scene, expressing sympathy for those affected and commending the efforts of the Kwara State Fire Service in successfully managing the situation.”

The Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the citizens to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime, adding that “this would help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, market places, offices and also help them to drastically reduce it.”