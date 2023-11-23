Peter Obi Meets Mbah, Ugwuanyi, Chime In Enugu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Wednesday, met the incumbent and former Governors of Enugu State.

In a post via his X handle on Thursday, Obi said he joined Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, former governors of the Southeast state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Sullivan Chime in the Emene community.

He said the political and some religious leaders were in Emene for the Episcopal Golden Jubilee Celebration of their Father in Faith and Emeritus Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Anthony Okonkwo Gbuji.

Obi added that he joined notable Nigerians at the 70th Birthday Thanksgiving of Most Rev Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha, Anambra State.

He commended the Archbishop for his immeasurable contributions to health, education, and poverty alleviation, especially his care for prisoners.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I joined many respected Nigerians, religious and political leaders including serving and Former Governors of Enugu State; Governors Peter Mbah, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Sullivan Chime in Emene, Enugu State.

“The occasion was the Episcopal Golden Jubilee Celebration of our Father in Faith and Emeritus Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Anthony Okonkwo Gbuji. Bishop Gbuji is a distinguished scholar, a committed pastor, and lover of humanity, who has dedicated many meritorious years to the Lord’s vineyard to the service of God and humanity.

“Similarly, today I was pleased to join notable Nigerians like the Traditional Ruler of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe; Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Ifeanyi Ubah, and Uche Ekwunife at the 70th Birthday Thanksgiving of Most Rev Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha, Anambra State.

“I commend the Archbishop for his immeasurable contributions to health, education, and poverty alleviation, especially his care for prisoners.

“I pray to God Almighty to grant them more healthy and fruitful years as they continue to work in His vineyard and for humanity.”

See photos from the events below.

