‘Nigerians Will Soon Enjoy Tinubu’s Administration’ — Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has affirmed that Nigerians will soon start enjoying under his principal.

Naija News understands that Onanuga stated this in a recent interview with Tribune.

Onanuga said Nigerians are already seeing improvements in some areas, adding that those small things matter.

The presidential aide said, “I believe we shall begin very soon to see the benefits of the tinkering he has been doing. We are already seeing improvements in some areas, in the small things that matter.

“This government has eased the problem of procuring passports. The Ministry of Digital Economy is about to train three million Nigerians on ICT not just to provide the personnel to power our economy, but also to produce talent for export.

“The Ministry of Trade is also doing something like that, trying to train as many people as possible in various trades and it may not be strange to see us exporting bricklayers, and welders who will bring money back to this economy.

“We only need to enjoin Nigerians to exercise some patience because things are going to change for the better sooner than later. What we are witnessing are temporary pains and there are signs that Nigerians are going to start enjoying soon under President Tinubu.”