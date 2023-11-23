Police Confirm Arrest Of Mr Ibu’s Sons, Adopted Daughter

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two sons of popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, Daniel and Val and his adopted child, Jasmine.

Naija News had earlier reported that the wife of the actor, Stella Maris, allegedly ordered their arrests over signatory to the actor’s account.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram, alleging that Jasmine and the actor’s sons were arrested and detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, over claims that Jasmine transferred N300 million donated to the ailing actor from his account.

She wrote, “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved N300 million out of the account. Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to N300 million.”

A former manager of the actor, Emeka Chochoo, had earlier confirmed the arrest while giving more insight into the reason behind it.

He said, “Yes, they were all invited by the police. I won’t call it arrest; the police invited them over Mr Ibu’s account. However, Val is left out as he knows nothing about what’s been happening. He just returned to the country.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Vanguard, one of the sons and the adopted child are in police custody at the Force CID, Alagbon, Ikoyi. Lagos.