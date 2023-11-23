Imo Labour Party Guber Candidate, Achonu, Supporters To Protest At INEC Today

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Athan Achonu, is set to lead his supporters in a protest against the outcome of the recently concluded poll at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

This demonstration is scheduled to take place today, two weeks after INEC declared Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, Naija News reports.

Governor Uzodimma secured 540,308 votes, defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 71,503 votes, and Achonu, who only managed to secure 64,081 votes. Both opposition candidates have rejected the result, claiming that electoral irregularities marred the election.

In a brief statement released in Abuja on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, announced that the planned demonstration at the INEC headquarters will commence at the party secretariat in Utako at 12 noon.

The statement read, “You are invited to cover the Labour Party protest on the outcome of the Imo Governorship election today Thursday at INEC’s headquarters. We will gather at the Utako office of the Labour Party and move together by 12 noon to INEC alongside our candidate, party leaders, and members.”