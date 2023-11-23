It Is Greedy And Wicked To Steal Government Funds During Hard Times – Rhodes-Vivour Fumes

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos state during the March 18 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has berated the present administration over the economic situation in the country.

He lamented that bigotry, lies and hate will not ease the pains of Nigerians.

The LP flag bearer stated this while comparing the prices of drugs in Nigeria between January 2023 and November 2023.

He shared a tabular on his X account, which showed how the prices of drugs have gone up astronomically.

He fumed that stealing government funds during hard times is greedy, callous and wicked.

He wrote, ‘’This is real life.

“Bigotry will not ease this suffering, neither will lies and hate. Stealing government funds in hard times such as this is callous, greedy, and wicked. Nigerians must redefine their relationship with those they entrust with their commonwealth.’’

This Reckless Abuse Of Office Amount To Impeachable Offence In UK

Meanwhile, Rhodes-Vivour has called for the resignation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The LP flag bearer made the call while responding to a statement by the state’s Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, assuring the public that the governor would not misappropriate public funds.

However, Vivour argued that the government was spending huge sums of public funds on activities that do not benefit the public.

He lamented Lagosians’ economic hardship and criticised the alleged misuse of public funds.

In his statement, Vivour referenced a document titled ‘JANUARY-AWARD -2 023,’ available on the official website of the Lagos Public Procurement Agency, which he claims contains payments related to legal representation for Governor Sanwo-Olu in a lawsuit totalling N200,000,000 to four different law firms.

The LP flag bearer argued that Sanwo-Olu would have been impeached if he had carried out such activities in the UK.

His statement read in part, “At a time when Lagosians are grappling with record inflation, soaring poverty rates, and unprecedented unemployment caused by the incompetence of both the previous and current administration, it is disheartening to learn that the state government is allocating substantial sums of public funds for activities that do not directly benefit the populace.

“In most liberal democracies, like the UK where the governor recently returned from seeking international investment, this reckless abuse of office will amount to an impeachable offence.

“I strongly condemn this misuse of taxpayers’ money by the Lagos State Government and call for the Governor’s immediate resignation.”