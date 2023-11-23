Imo Govt Extends Teachers’ Retirement Age To 65

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has signed a bill into law that establishes a new retirement age of 65 years for teachers employed by the state government.

Naija News reports that the bill signed into law on Wednesday also extends the service year for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

Governor Uzodimma expressed his support for the law, stating that the latest development will motivate teachers in the state’s public schools and encourage them to be more committed and serious about their jobs. He emphasized that the law aims to provide teachers with a sense of job security and enhance their effectiveness and efficiency in carrying out their duties.

This legislative action reflects the government’s commitment to the education sector and the welfare of teachers in Imo State, the governor noted in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Imo State House of Assembly, in her wisdom, are able to pass the law which has come now for my assent. In exercise of my powers, therefore, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), I have no objection to assent to this bill to become law,” Uzodimma said.

“It will now extend the service period of Imo teachers by five years, making it 65 years of age and 40 years of active service.”

Uzodinma, in a separate statement via his X account, wrote: “I have given my approval to a significant bill that extends the retirement age for teachers in Imo State to 65 years of age or after 40 years of service, whichever comes first. This decision aligns with my steadfast commitment to preserving our educational system’s wealth of experience and knowledge.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA), for spearheading this commendable legislation. Their dedication to enhancing the education sector is evident, and I believe this move will serve as a powerful motivator for our teachers.

“Our teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future, and by extending their professional tenure, we aim to ensure the continuity of their invaluable contributions. I am confident that they will approach their responsibilities with renewed vigour and dedication, ultimately benefiting the entire educational landscape of Imo State,” Uzodinma wrote on his X handle on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, said the Executive Bill was forwarded to the House and passed after the third reading on November 16.

He commended the governor for showing concern for the welfare of the people.