Appeal Court ‘Typo Error’ On Judgment CTC ‘Outrageously Scandalous’ – Kano Govt

The Commissioner for Justice in Kano State, Haruna Dederi, has described the claim about the error on the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment on the state’s governorship election as “outrageously scandalous”.

Naija News recalls that the court sacked the state Governor, Abba Yusuf and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the March poll.

However, a CTC of the judgment that emerged on Tuesday affirmed Yusuf’s victory.

While the court had clarified the situation, saying it was a typo error, the Kano State Justice Commissioner Haruna Dederi argued that such a development is “scandalous”.

Speaking on Channels TV, he said, “What is a typographical error? Does it affect one word? Does it affect two words? Does it affect three words? How can a typographical error affect whole paragraphs? This is something that cannot be accepted by any discernible mind as I have said.

“This is something that is outrageously scandalous and it cannot be accepted. We are not satisfied.”

The Commissioner, who said the controversy surrounding the judgment “has now been shifted to the Supreme Court,” believes “it would be resolved there”.

Despite the Appeal Court’s clarification, he maintained that the trending copy of the CTC is “the only version we have as the judgment of the Court of Appeal.”

“There is no corrected version,” insisting that the claims of typo error about the CTC “is not tenable. It cannot be accepted”.

Governor Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict and hope to get justice.

The party challenged “the entire judgment of the Court of Appeal save and except the conclusion and orders at page 67 of the duly Certified True Copy, CTC including the order as to cost favourable to the appellant”.