APC Dissolves Rivers Exco, Puts Wike’s Loyalists In Charge

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the Rivers State executive committees of the party at all levels.

The development was announced by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the NWC meeting on Wednesday night in Abuja, Morka disclosed that a caretaker committee would be chaired by Chief Tony Okocha, with Chief Eric Nwibani as secretary.

Other members of the Rivers APC caretaker committee to be inaugurated on Friday are Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi.

Morka explained that the caretaker committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the state.

“The caretaker committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new executive committees for the party at various levels, extending from the ward to the state,” he added.

The APC spokesman said the caretaker committee has six months to deliver on its mandate

Naija News understands that Okocha is an ardent supporter and political ally of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Okocha recently led a delegation of Wike’s loyalists on a courtesy visit to the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Abuja, where he accused Rotimi Amaechi of working against Tinubu in the last election.