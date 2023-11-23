Aisha Yesufu, Others Challenge Tinubu To Visit His Primary School After Atiku’s Visit To His Alma Mater

Nigerians have continued to knock President Bola Tinubu after the president candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar visited his primary school in Jada, Adamawa State.

Naija News reports that In a now-viral video posted on his official X handle, reports that Atiku had detailed that he visited his primary school.

The former vice president’s visit to his alma mater comes months after questions were raised about President Tinubu’s academic records in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

Recall that in the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, there were claims that the primary school that President Bola Tinubu claimed to have attended never existed.

A human rights organization under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Social Right Advancement and Development Initiative had in January told Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the St. Paul Aroloya Primary School in Lagos, which the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claimed to have attended was never in existence.

However, Nigerians have continued to challenge President Bola Tinubu to toll the path of Atiku Abubakar by visiting the Primary school he attended.

Challenging the president to recreate Atiku’s visit, right activist Aisha Yesufu challenged Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, to convince the president to visit his Alma Mater.

“Where is that mentally abducted afterthought of an SSA @aonanuga1956?Focus on getting Chief Tinubu or whatever he decides to call himself today to go to his alma mater too. By the way, my husband was at the reunion of his secondary school during the weekend,” she wrote.

On his part, Arise TV journalist Rufai Oseni challenged all candidates who contested at the last election to take up the challenge.

“Ice bucket Challenge Part 2.I think all candidates in the last election should take this challenge!” Rufai wrote.

Also challenging the president to make a visit to his primary school, @kalgo_idris, who identified himself as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he would mobilize people to join the ruling party if the present could recreate Atiku’s visit to his alma mater.

“I dare @officialABAT to show me his primary schoolmate(s) picture Wallahi tallahi if he @officialABAT do I’ll stop supporting @atiku I’ll leave @OfficialPDPNig Myself and my millions of followers will decamp to @OfficialAPCNg Below is @atiku and his primary schoolmates,” he wrote.

A strong supporter of the Peter Obi presidential ambition @firstladyship, wrote, “Atiku took a stroll in the primary school he attended, amidst cheers from the pupils. Waziri threw down the gauntlet. It’s now up to Bola Tinubu to visit the primary school he attended as well. Optics is everything. I encourage the managers of BAT PR Machine to make this happen!”

@UkomahM also challenged President Tinubu to visit his Alma Mater just like Peter Obi and Atiku had done.

“So Atiku visited Alma Mater, Central Primary School, Jada. Peter Obi had done the same few weeks ago. Can Tinubu show us his own? Why can’t a single school on earth brag that their old boy is the selected president of the most populous black nation?!” he wrote.

On his party, @StubbornDon1 asked when president Tinubu will visit his alma mater.

“When is @officialABAT visiting his alma mater? @atiku boldly visited the Central Primary School in Jada, Adamawa State, where he presented scholarships and awards to outstanding students. Nigeria’s shame is shaming everybody. @inecnigeria, ur minds won’t touch ground insha Allah!” he wrote.

Also, speaking about the visit, Abdul-Aziz Na’ibi Abubakar suggested that supporters of President Tinubu were not happy because Atiku visited his primary school.

“BATists are pained that Atiku visited the primary school he attended simply because their principal didn’t attend school, he forged certificates instead,” he wrote.