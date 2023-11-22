Police Source Reveals Why Mobad’s Father Has Refused To Pick Late Singer’s Corpse From Mortuary

The Lagos State Police has said Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been informed to apply for the release of his son’s corpse from the mortuary.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad passed away on September 12, and was buried the next day, September 13. Following the controversy surrounding his demise, an autopsy was demanded by Nigerians and his body was exhumed on September 21.

It has been two months since the autopsy was conducted, and the result is yet to be made public.

On Tuesday, November 21, Mohbad’s mother released a video saying that the body of the singer had been released to the father but he has refused for it to be reburied.

However, a police source who spoke to LIB on condition of anonymity confirmed the Lagos State Police Command having concluded the autopsy, informed the father that he could collect his corpse for burial but the man is yet to apply for it.

According to the source, Mobad’s father is demanding a DNA test, which is their family problem.

The source said, “The body is in the morgue. It has not been released. It wouldn’t be released to you and you wouldn’t come and pick it. The hospital wouldn’t allow it. Only the father can apply for the release of the corpse, only the father and the police has said any day he applies, he would get it immediately. We have told them, anytime they want it, just write an application but the father has refused to do that. Technically, it is the father that is holding back. The father has said he is not taking it yet until they do DNA and that is their personal family problem. If the man writes today, of course it will be released and he must carry the corpse. You can’t write and keep it there. For who?”

Story continues below advertisement

Recall that Joseph Aloba has repeatedly insisted that DNA must be done to ascertain the true paternity of Liam, the seven-month-old son of late Mohbad and his wife, Wunmi.