‘I Will Not Bring Shame To You’ – Uzodinma Assures Imo Residents

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has reiterated the efforts of his administration to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

Naija News reports that Uzodinma, during a courtesy visit from some leaders and stakeholders of Orlu Zone, led by Senator Osita Izunaso, to the government house, Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday, said his re-election victory is for the people of the state.

According to him, the Orlu zone is highly endowed and represents the engine room of Imo state politics, appreciating the leaders and stakeholders’ efforts during the election.

Uzodinma also called on security agencies to address the issue of non-state actors trying to destabilize governance at the state and federal levels, adding he would live up to expectations and not bring shame and disgrace to his people.

He said, “Charity they say begins at home, your victory is my victory and my victory is your victory. I thank almighty God for today that all of us are alive to see the developments in Imo state.

“Orlu zone is a zone that is highly endowed and Orlu zone represents the engine room of Imo politics. So, nobody should be afraid to answer his name and own up to his own identity.

“I want to leave here as somebody who came from Orlu zone to serve and bring dignity to my people, dignity and honor, I will not bring shame and disgrace to you.”

Story continues below advertisement

The leader of the delegation, Senator Osita Izunaso, congratulated the Governor for the infrastructural projects being implemented in the state.