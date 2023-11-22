‘I Died In A Car Accident’ – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has gone down memory lane as he expresses appreciation to God over an accident that almost took his life.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, claimed that he died in a car accident in 2019, but God gave him a ‘second life’ and not a second chance.

The former presidential aspirant promised to give a breakdown of the incident, adding he would live his life for God.

He wrote: “In 2019 I died in a car accident.”But God gave me a 2nd life.

“Not a 2nd chance but a 2nd life. God told me that my first life was”for myself and it was gone.

“But the 2nd life He gave me, I would live for God, for His word, His I’lly and live for humani”y. I’ll break it down later.”

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has declared he would never insult the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, despite his support and love for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post via Instagram on Friday, Yul described the former Governor of Anambra State as a great Nigerian, stressing he would never insult him for any reason.

According to him, he has respect for Peter Obi, saying he would become president if God allows it.

The movie star added it was Tinubu’s time, and he would fix Nigeria within the next eight years of his administration.