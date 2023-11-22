FG Begins Repair Of Third Mainland Bridge [Photos]

The Federal Ministry of Works has initiated the all-encompassing restoration of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which spans 11.8 kilometres.

The standard upkeep procedure is being executed in collaboration with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd, said Jubril Gawat, the media aide to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sharing photos of the ongoing repair work on his social media account on Wednesday, November 22, Gawat wrote: “ONGOING Comprehensive Rehabilitation works on 3rd Mainland Bridge Ramps (Adekunle) by the Federal Ministry of Works. Messrs CCECC Construction. The work is going on smoothly so far”.

See photos below:

Naija News reports that the Federal Government had earlier announced the closure of all ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge for repair work, effective from 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Federal Ministry of Works made this announcement in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, on Friday.

Keisha said the federal government was set to undertake extensive repairs on the bridge.

The statement read, “In view of the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to TMB will be closed at the same time going forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“Consequently, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movement.”