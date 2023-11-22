Fake Documents Have Been Given To Media Houses – Abia Govt Uncovers Blackmail Plot Against Otti

Abia state government has allegedly uncovered plots by some politicians to sponsor a blackmail campaign against the governor of the state, Alex Otti.

Speaking via a statement signed on Wednesday by the senior special adviser to Gov. Otti on media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the state government said that the perpetrators of the plot have paid some media outfits to push false narratives about Otti’s administration.

Ekeoma claimed that a politician gathered newsmen in Abuja over the weekend and handed fake documents over to them.

He insisted that the plot is being financed by those who lost at the governorship polls.

The statement by Ekeoma read: “A plot to unleash consistent vicious media onslaughts and blackmail against the Governor of Abia state, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, and the government of Abia state, has been uncovered.

“A certain federal lawmaker gathered some media men over the weekend in Abuja and handed over tons of fake documents purportedly from the government to the media men to support the launch of a media onslaught on the governor.

“What is clear is that the plot is being bankrolled by those with the delusional desire to hold Abia State down in penurious perpetuity that was rejected by the people at the polls.

“We, therefore, wish to state as follows: That Governor Alex Otti holds the popular mandate of Abia people in trust and enjoys the overwhelming support of Abia masses who are already heaving a sigh of relief since his assumption of office, no form of orchestrated and senseless media attack can diminish his towering credentials and verifiable achievements as being acknowledged by Abians.

“Those unleashing these endless smear campaigns against Governor Otti are pained by the popular verdict of acceptance which has continued to place him very high as a very performing and popular Governor in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sadly they do not know that these vicious campaigns can never offer them the second opportunity they desperately seek to bring back their era or ruins, ruthlessness, and enslavement against Abians.”