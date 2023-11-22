Did You Not Tear Your PDP Membership Card Because Of Jonathan In 2015? – Group Blast Obasanjo Over Democracy Statement

A pro-democracy group, the Coalition For A Better Nigeria has asked security agencies in the country to put some individuals on security alert.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Awa Bamiji, the group condemned former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment on the type of democracy practised in Nigeria.

The group argued that the former nation’s leader is inconsistent in his political stance.

They claimed that he celebrated when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost to the All Progressives Congress in 2015 because he was trying to pass a message to Goodluck Jonathan but has now jumped ship and is against the party.

The group urged Nigerians outside the country not to be deceived by such false statements.

They subsequently called on security agencies to put leaders of opposition and their loyalists under strict monitoring.

The group said, “When APC lost the entire Zamfara State, the Bayelsa mandate, and all Rivers’ State National Assembly tickets to the PDP, in 2019, under the APC Government, Obasanjo’s Democracy was the best for Africa.

“The same inconsistent political leader of our time, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, celebrated the 2015 electoral loss of the PDP to the APC because he tore his PDP’s membership card in the full glare of the public before the election to pass a strong message to his embattled godson, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who he alleged had abandoned him since he won the 2011 Presidential election.

“Nigerians outside the country, please, be warned! You may be at a loss with the reality of the political situation in Nigeria. If you are still part of those who are taking the statement of the former President and unofficial Chairman of Board of Trustees of Labour Party (LP), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that “Democracy is not working for us in Africa”! serious, then we have a long way to go.

“We have a strong feeling that none of these opposition leaders and their loyalists is ready to accept court verdicts. So, they may be up to a sinister game.

“Therefore, they should be put under strict monitoring by the Security operatives because having tried their best without getting their desired result, they can do anything out of frustration to destabilise the country.

“This Government is just 6 months old and we are seeing its struggles to make things get better, especially in areas of Security, wooing foreign investors, Palliatives’ distribution, dialogue with Labour Unions, gradual decline in Naira/Dollar rate, raising hope of resumption of our local refineries starting from next year and more.

“We believe 2024 holds something better in stock. It’s going to be a year of New Nigeria, by God’s grace.”