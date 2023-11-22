APC Speaks On Controversial Kano Appeal Court Judgement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted that it is yet to receive the Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal judgment on the Kano State governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the court, last Friday upheld the decision of the election petition tribunal, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declared the APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna as the winner.

However, on Tuesday, copies of the judgment’s CTC, which went viral, showed that there were mix-ups as some portions of the document indicated that Yusuf’s appeal against his sacking was upheld while the decision of the tribunal was set aside.

The legal adviser of APC, Abubakar Kaka, while addressing newsmen at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday, said, “As far as my office is concerned, we have not received an official copy of the certified true copy of the judgment. But we will write and get a copy.

“If the copy that will be conveyed to us still contains this error, we will take steps eventually.

“What we will do and we have done right now, is to write a request demanding for the CTC. Until we get the CTC containing that error, which is being bantered around before we will now know what to do next.”