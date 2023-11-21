Why We Renovated Lagos Church For ₦531 Million – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has defended its action for renovating Saint Andrews Anglican Church in Oke-Popo, Lagos Island, for ₦531 million.

Naija News reports that the 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, had raised questions about the release of ₦531 million for the renovation of the church.

In an open letter to the state government, Doherty wondered why the Lagos government would spend ₦531 million of taxpayers’ money to renovate a church.

He also asked the government to explain the rationale behind the approval of ₦24.5m for the renovation of the official residence of the Lagos Commissioner of Police and other outrageous expenses observed on the state’s procurement portal.

Reacting in an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the renovation of the church and the Oba of Lagos palace is part of the government’s social responsibility.

Omotosho said the money is not only meant for renovation but also includes compensation for the demolition of sections of the church during the construction of a major road in the area.

The commissioner added that the church and the Oba of Lagos palace are historical landmarks in the state, and the preservation of such landmarks cannot be over-emphasised.

He said “The Church was founded in 1889 and stands as a significant historical landmark in Lagos State. The need for the state to preserve such landmarks can, therefore not be over-emphasised.

“The contract amount encompasses funds allocated for both the refurbishment of the church and compensations given to the church for the necessary demolition of sections of its property due to road expansion.”

Omotosho assured that the procurement website will remain in the public domain to maintain the state government’s openness and expressed that they are open to opposition criticism to allow effectiveness in their work.