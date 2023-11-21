There Is A Limit To Nigerians Patience – Ejiofor Warns Nuhu Ribadu

The former Director of the State Security Service (SSS), Mike Ejiofor has said that no meaningful development will occur in Nigeria if the security challenges plaguing the country persists.

Ejiofor stated this while reacting to the statement from National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu asking Nigerians to be patient with the government.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, the former SSS boss argued there is a limit to the amount of hardship Nigerians can put up with.

He insisted that the government should not only ask Nigerians to be patient but also come up with ways to mitigate the economic crisis.

Reacting to this statement, Ejiofor said, “Appealing to Nigerians to be patient is what is expected from him. But you know, there is a limit to which Nigerians can also be patient because we are not talking of only the security challenges. First of all, there will not be any meaningful development under such chaotic situations.

“So, government should be able to look into other areas in terms of hardship. There is generally hard economic situation in the country. People can hardly feed, and that’s responsible for why some of the people can go into criminality. You can see what is going on in Abuja. So, I think it’s right for the National Security Adviser to appeal to Nigerians, not only to be patient, we should also get involved. Everybody should get involved, we should not leave these agencies.”