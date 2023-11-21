‘Nigeria Is Not Lagos, Do Not Cow The Judiciary’ – NNPP Chieftain Cautions Tinubu

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over interference with the functions of the judiciary.

Naija News recalls that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had last Friday sacked the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, of the NNPP and declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, winner of the March 18 election.

During a solidarity visit to Yusuf on Tuesday, Oguntoyinbo, the NNPP 2023 governorship candidate in Ogun State, said Tinubu should allow the judiciary to function effectively as expected in democratic governance.

He also cautioned Tinubu against intimidating the judiciary and turning Nigeria into a one-party state like the case of Lagos.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not interfere with the functions of the judiciary but instead allow the judiciary to function effectively as expected in democratic governance.

“The President should not cow the judiciary; he should realise that Nigeria is not Lagos, where he turned the state into an APC state with no functioning opposition parties.

“APC as a party and the President are too desperate to control all states in Nigeria, hence their resort to pushing the judiciary to achieve their aim of foisting on the country a one-party system.

“Last week, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar warned the nation of the plan of the ruling APC and President Bola Tinubu to turn the country into a one-party state. I agree with Alhaji Atiku and want all other statesmen to rise up and caution President Tinubu not to turn the country to Lagos State, where he pockets everything.”