Mohbad’s Mother Pleads With President Tinubu, Nigerians Over His Father’s Stand Against Burial

Olumiyi, the mother to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has alleged that the father of the deceased is behind the reason he is not buried.

According to Mrs Olumiyi, the police had released the body of the late singer but were waiting for his family to come to take it for burial.

Naija News gathered that Olumiyi revealed this in a viral video on Tuesday.

She called on President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to appeal to the father to collect the remains of the singer from Lagos State Police Command.

According to her, Mohbad’s corpse has been released since the completion of the autopsy by the pathologist assigned by the police.

She said, “Nigerians, I cry to you to help demand the release of my son’s corpse. I pray that you will not witness your children’s death too.

“Mohbad’s corpse has been released since the completion of the autopsy, but his father has refused to let his corpse be released for burial despite me begging him repeatedly.

“I went to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police last week, and he told me that Mohbad’s remains had been released before now, questioning why we are letting his body waste away and if we are happy that he’s dead.

“All of you that have gone to exhume Mohbad’s body should wake up now and insist that he be buried. It is not like I have not been willing to voice out since but I leave everything to God. All the things the father has been saying are also left to God.”

Recall that Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, had warned that nobody should collect his son’s body for burial without his authorisation.