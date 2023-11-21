Service Chiefs, IGP Appear Before Reps For Security Sectoral Debate

The service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, have appeared before the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that this comes after the House of Representatives expressed fury last week over the absence of the security heads who sent representatives to the plenary and were rejected.

The service chiefs that appeared on Tuesday, include the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

According to Channels, the security heads were ushered into the green chamber for the security sectoral debate around 11:26 am, and the session will be held behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the military chiefs and the Inspector General of Police reportedly sent debate questions to the House of Representatives members ahead of an interactive session today (Tuesday).

It was learned that the security chiefs shared the seven-page security sector brief with the lawmakers containing the debate questions and other vital information needed for the session.

According to SaharaReporters, in the document titled, “Guiding questions for Hon Members on security sector brief”, the leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, is expected to open the session floor.

A top source in the National Assembly who shared the security brief with the platform said the communication was sent ahead of the session to save the lawmakers and the security chiefs from “embarrassment” during the interaction.