Federal Government Identifies Workers Who May Not Receive December Salary

The Federal Government has identified some civil servants who may not receive December salary.

According to the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon, 5,000 federal civil servants who have discrepancies in their dates of first appointment and dates of birth may not receive their December salary.

Okon, however, said the union is working with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and it has forwarded the names of the affected workers to their Directors of Human Resources for confirmation.

The ASCSN President said 2,772 workers have been successfully restored to the payroll of the Federal Government after concluding their online and physical verification exercise.

He called on the Federal Government to expedite and conclude actions to ensure that the December salary of the civil servants who are undergoing different exercises to be reintegrated into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System is not delayed.

Okon urged members of ASCSN who are affected by the reintegration process to exercise patience, promising that the union is doing everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that the issues are resolved expeditiously.

The union leader while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja said, “The physical verification exercise of the ‘17,000’ core civil servants who were delisted from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System was concluded in October 2023 and those involved were in high spirit, waiting for their monthly salary which was stopped since September 2023 to be restored.

“As of today, only those who had earlier completed their verification exercise but were mistakenly delisted have had their salaries restored while 5,000 of civil servants still have discrepancies on their date of first appointment and dates of birth.

“A total of 2,772 have been verified and forwarded to IPPIS for payment because there were no issues. The names of 5,000 workers who have discrepancies are to be forwarded to their DHR for confirmation.

“There are six teams working tirelessly to ensure that the exercise is completed on time. It is advisable for public servants to develop the habit of checking the HOS website for regular updates. We have confirmed that the salary for the month of November 2023 is concluded, therefore, those affected will not be able to get their salary for the month of November.

“However, the effort is being made by the HOSF to ensure that those cleared will get their salaries for December 2023 including the arrears from September.

“We appeal to the Federal Government through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to expedite action to ensure that the salary of December is not delayed.”