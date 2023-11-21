Edison Ehie’s Rivers State Assembly Faction Passes Vote Of Confidence In Fubara

A delegation of legislators, headed by Edison Ehie, in the Rivers State House of Assembly, has unanimously expressed their confidence in Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The affirmation was officially declared in a statement released on Tuesday following the day’s plenary session.

They said the decision was based on Fubara’s developmental strides and security initiatives to keep the oil-rich state peaceful, pledging their resolve to “continuously give the governor the required support to accomplish his consolidation and continuity agenda to benefit the state.”

Expressing strong disapproval of the reported assault on Ehie’s residence and the arson incident at the revered chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly three weeks ago, the legislators have urged the governor to initiate the necessary repairs promptly.

They have also underscored the importance of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other law enforcement agencies conducting a thorough investigation into the attacks and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

These statements come in the wake of reports indicating that an opposing faction of lawmakers, led by Martin Amaewhule, convened earlier in the day and resolved to petition the IGP for an inquiry into the burning of the Assembly Chambers, advocating for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

The Amaewhule group reportedly held their meeting at the auditorium of the State Assembly Complex on Moscow Road, fortified under tight security measures.

Political tensions in Rivers State escalated on Monday with news of an alleged assault on the residence of the rival Assembly leader, Edison Ehie, purportedly carried out by certain members of the police force.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has refuted the claim, categorizing it as false.