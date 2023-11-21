C&S Church Gets New Leader

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide has appointed Emmanuel Alogbo as acting spiritual head.

Naija News understands that the leadership of the church also announced the burial date for its late leader, Samuel Abidoye.

The decision was jointly reached by the Board of Trustees of the church and the family of the deceased at the end of an emergency meeting held on Tuesday at the church headquarters in Orile Igbon, Oyo State.

The board noted that the week-long burial would be held between April 22 and April 28, 2024, at the headquarters.

Until his appointment, Alogbo was the Chairman of the Kingsland District of the church in the Oko Oba area of Lagos State.

The General Secretary of the Church,

Ademola Odetundun, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that his appointment takes immediate effect.

The late Abidoye died on Sunday, November 12.

Odetundun in a statement titled “Transition to glory,” said, “With gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent, we announce the transition to glory of our father, grandfather, great grandfather, the spiritual father and chairman of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church worldwide Ayo ni o, Baba Aladura, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, who passed unto glory today, November 12, 2023 around 10 am at a ripe age.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God grant the Church the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”