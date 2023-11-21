COAS Directs Army Formations To Hoist Flag At Half Mast For Late Chief Of Army Staff, Declares Three Days Of Mourning

In memory of the late Maj Gen Chris Alli (retd), the Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed all army formations to hoist their flag at half mast as he proclaimed three days of mourning.

Naija News reports that in a statement, Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed that Gen. Alli, a former Chief of Army Staff, passed away on November 19, 2023.

“The directive also mandates all personnel to wear a black hand band in remembrance of the late former COAS,” the statement said.

“In this time of grief, the Nigerian Army stands in solidarity with the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Maj Gen Chris Alli,” it added.

According to the statement, General Alli committed his entire life to serving his country through the Nigerian Army, defending the country with unwavering dedication and professionalism.

The Nigerian Army charged all personnel to adhere strictly to these instructions “as a mark of honour and respect for our fallen hero,” adding that the period of mourning is an opportunity for all “to reflect upon his accomplishments and the sacrifices made by our gallant soldiers in defence of our dear nation.”