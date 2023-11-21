Full List Of Chairmen Of Senate Standing Committees

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, named the Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the various committees in the Red Chamber.

Naija News reports that the Senate President confirmed the appointment during plenary shortly after announcing new minority leaders in the Senate.

While some senators were appointed to chair some of the committees, others were appointed as vice-chairpersons.

The Senate’s 72 standing committees were initially constituted about three months ago, shortly after the 10th Senate was inaugurated in June.

Notable among the appointments is the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was appointed as the Chairman of the Local Content Committee and Vice Chairman of the Steel Committee, respectively.

Also, Amos Yohanna, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North, who replaced Elisha Abbo, was appointed as vice-chairman of the committee on Niger Delta affairs.

The newly appointed chairmen and vice chairmen are as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

Steel Committee – Patrick Udubueze (chair), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (vice-chair)

Tourism Committee – Shuaibu Isa Lau (chair), Ireti Kingigbe (vice-chair)

Inter-Parliamentary Affairs Committee -Jimoh Ibrahim (chair)

State and local government affairs committee; Binos Yaroe (chair), Francis Fadahunsi (vice-chair)

National Atomic and Nuclear Energy Committee; Sahabi Alhaji Yau (chair), Mustapha Khalid Ibrahim (vice-chair)

Youth and community engagement committee; Yemi Adaramodu (chair)

Sport development committee; Kawu Sumaila (chair), Ned Nwoko (vice-chair)

Niger Delta affairs committee; Babajide Ipinsagba (chair), Amos Kumai Yohanna (vice-chair)

Art, culture and Creative Economy Committee; Onawo Ogoshi (chair), Okechukwu Ezea (vice-chair)

Defence committee; Joel Onowakpo (vice-chair)

Petroleum downstream committee; Ifeanyi Ubah (chair), Babajide Ipinsagba (vice-chair)

Solid Minerals development committee; Sampson Ekong (chair)

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) committee; Osita Ngwu (vice-chair)

Establishment and Public Services Committee; Sunday Marshall Katung (vice-chair)

Housing Committee – Aminu Tambuwal (chair), Victor Umeh (vice-chair)

Army committee; Syrial Fasuyi (vice-chair)

Water resources committee; Kenneth Eze (vice-chair)

Industries committee; Isa Shuiabu Lau (vice-chair)

National planning and economic affairs committee; Owolo

Navy committee – Nasir Zango Daura (vice-chair)

Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Committee; Idiat Oluranti Adebule (chair)

Public Affairs and Public Procurement Committee; Haruna Amanu (vice-chair)

Committee on local content committee; Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (chair)

FCT Area Councils committee; Jim Kuta (chair), Saliu Mustapha (vice-chair)

Sustainable Development Growth Committee; Muhammed Goje (chair), Patrick Ndubueze (vice-chair)

Higher institutions committee; Abba Moro (vice-chair)

Drugs and Narcotics Committee; Umar Sodiq (vice-chair)

Works Committee; Mpigi Barnada (vice-chair)