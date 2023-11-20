‘You Can Not Shut Me Up’ – Mohbad’s Sister-In-Law Makes Fresh Claim Around His Death

Karimot, a sister-in-law to late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has made fresh claims over his final moments.

According to Karimot, Mohbad met with some people connected to the show in Ikorodu, 72 hours before his death.

Karimot in a video on her Instagram account, alleged that the meeting which was held in a bar was before the show he performed in Ikorodu.

She urged Nigerians to study the videos of Mohbad during the show in Ikorodu because his unstable behaviour was not due to the influence of hard drugs.

She queried why nobody was talking about this set of people the late singer met shortly before his death.

Karimot said, “I will not keep quiet or be shut up on why they hurriedly buried Mohbad. You are telling me to keep quiet and trying to shut me down. When he died, somebody donated money for them to bury him.

“72 hours before he died, Mohbad went to a bar to drink and eat with the same person, and the person who hosted the show in Ikorodu, did the person reach out to Mohbad’s widow? Please, Nigerians should go back to the video of Mohbad on stage and study his behaviour, he was not under the influence of drugs.

“Mohbad was sceptical about the show, he was reluctant but said he had to go because he had been paid. I will keep asking why was Mohbad buried. Mothers should rise up and fight for justice, you can’t shut me down, before the show he was at the bar, why is nobody talking about the people he was with? Mohbad’s death is very deep but I know he will fight back.”