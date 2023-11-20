Actor Ajibola Gives Update On Man Who Accused Ex-President, Obasanjo Of Sleeping With His Wife

Nollywood actor Sam Ajibola, popularly known as Spiff in “The Johnsons” has given an update on the lawsuit filed against a man who claimed the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, is the father of his son.

Naija News had earlier reported that the actor initiated legal proceedings against a Tiktoker and Tunde Ednut for publishing derogatory posts about his wife, son and Obasanjo.

In a post on his Instagram account, the actor shared a screenshot of the blogger stating that he had recorded an apology video over his online defamatory post.

Ajibola revealed that the blogger has been asking his wife for forgiveness over the post against his family and former president.

The screenshot shared by the actor reads, “Good evening, Mrs. Ajibola.

“I received your message which seems that you have already filled a lawsuit against me.

“I’m just getting back from the village and there was no stable network connection there. If you go through all my accounts, you would realize thathave not posted anything on that account since yesterday.

“I have already made the apology video ready and came online to post it when came across your message.

“I understand that the given timeframe has gone by, but I would want to plead that you allow me complete this. It was an issue of emergency that dragged me to the village early this morning.

“While all these are on the table. I will also plead that you understand I came to you first.

“Apologized first and seek to make amendments. I wrote Tunde Ednut immediately after I wrote you to take down the post, I do not know how else to ask him to do that but I will continue to put pressure on him.

“If I reached out to you first to apologize, it was because I do not want this to get this far. You know I’m a novice in all these but this a lesson and I have learnt it.

“I can post the video now. Please, allow me to complete our initial agreement.

“I shall wait for your kind response.

Thanks you!”