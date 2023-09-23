Police Finally Nab Female Suspect Declared Wanted

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a suspect, Peace Robert, after she was declared wanted over a series of fraudulent activities bordering on criminal conspiracy, a threat to life, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Before Robert’s arrest, the police said the suspect declined multiple requests to engage with the Police.

According to the police, such an act led to her being declared a person of interest on July 22 as her activities had allegedly affected numerous individuals including the petitioner.

The police further noted, “It is essential to correct any misconceptions regarding allegations of police misconduct. The assertion that the police surrounded and threatened Ms. Robert’s life is categorically false.

“Police Operatives acted upon credible intelligence on her whereabouts received from a concerned member of the public, enabling them to locate and apprehend Ms. Robert.

“At present, Ms. Robert is in custody, and the investigative process will continue with the utmost diligence and impartiality.”

The police said the suspect would be given the opportunity to present her perspective during the course of the investigation, “ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of her involvement or lack thereof in the alleged fraudulent activities.”

The police force urged Nigerians who have been defrauded or have any pending case with the suspect to show up and relate with the police operatives investigating her.

The Police Special Fraud Unit, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja is investigating Robert’s involvement in alleged serial fraud, impersonation, and cyberstalking cases.

“Upon conclusion of Police investigations into more available credible evidence, Ms Peace will be charged to court,” the police said.