Mohbad: Police Issue Warning To Bloggers, Celebs, Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned bloggers, celebrities, and others not to interfere with the inquiry into the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the police gave the warning through its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi made this known in a post via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

While urging celebrities and bloggers not to use the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba’s death to attract attention or mobilize followers, Adejobi warned that the police would call anyone who was discovered making comments regarding the late singer’s death to testify in the case.

He wrote, “I have warned the so-called bloggers and celebs to allow us to do our work. They should not use Mohbad’s death to cruise or mobilize followers. They need to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“Anyone who makes comments (affirmatively) on the issue might be invited by the police or any security agency to corroborate or testify in the case. You’d better be careful and allow the law to take its course. The law is wide and complex and could, at the same time, be flexible. Be warned.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has dismissed reports that the body of the late singer has been returned to the grave after the conduct of an autopsy.

The Command Public Relations Officer told The PUNCH that the remains of Mohbad have been deposited at the mortuary.