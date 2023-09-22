Zamfara Govt Summons Emergency Meeting Over Abduction Of University Students

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has summoned an emergency security meeting following the recent abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau.

The Emergency Security Council meeting was necessitated by the abduction of students of the University who were kidnapped in their off-campus residence in Sabo Gida village in Bungudu Local Government Area.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Idris, stressed that the Emergency Security Council meeting was aimed at ensuring the immediate release of all abducted persons.

The statement also added that the meeting is to find a lasting solution to the lingering issue of insecurity in the state that has become a source of concern to the administration.

He added that the Governor has directed the Deputy Governor, Mani Mallam Mummuni, to provide all the necessary support to the security agencies to restore normalcy in all affected areas.

Idris said during the meeting, the security chiefs assured the deputy governor of their commitment to restoring peace in the State and also confirmed that troops had successfully rescued six kidnap victims.

The statement reads: “During the meeting, the security chiefs assured the Deputy Governor of their commitment to restoring peace in the State. They equally unequivocally confirmed to the Deputy Governor that troops had successfully rescued six kidnap victims.

“The Security Chiefs further assured that troops had neutralised scores of the kidnappers and are actively pursuing them to ensure the safe rescue of all victims.

“Mani Mallam Mummuni urged the heads of the Security agencies to improve troops’ presence in volatile areas for surveillance.

“The Deputy Governor has reassured the people of Zamfara that security operatives are working tirelessly to address the current situation.”