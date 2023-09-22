Teargas Fired At Protesters Who Stormed Lekki For Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession (Videos)

Fans of the late Afrobeat star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, who stormed Lekki Phase 1 Gate of Lagos State, for the candlelight of the late singer were fired teargas on Thursday night, Naija News gathered.

It would be recalled that the procession kicked off from the Lekki Phase 1 gate and was due to end at the Muri Okunola Park, where a tribute concert was held in honor of the late singer.

However, fans and well-wishers of the late singer, who were dressed in white t-shirts playing and dancing to the songs of the late artiste whilst carrying posters and banners bearing the photos of the deceased, were later fired upon after the event ended.

In the series of videos that surfaced on social media, scores were seen taking to their heels after teargas was released into the air.

Some persons were left badly injured and had to be carried away to the hospital after the incident.

Watch the video below:

Recall that the 27-year-old singer had his last breath on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

Mohbad’s death raised concerns, culminating in the Lagos Police Command exhuming his body for autopsy.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation.