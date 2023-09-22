Popular Pastor Reveals Type Of Youths Late Mohbad Represented

The Senior Pastor of the Elevation Church in Lekki, Lagos, Godman Akinlabi on Thursday said the deceased Afrobeat star, Mohbad, represented millions of exposed young men and women whose light were dimmed due to lack of adequate mentorship.

Recall that the 27-year-old singer had his last breath on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

Folakemi Falana of the Falana Falana Chambers on September 18, in a letter to the Chief Coroner of the Lagos State High Court, alleged that the singer showed no signs of illness before leaving home and even performed at a show in Ikorodu but died hours after his performance.

Mohbad was hastily buried, but authorities exhumed his body on Thursday to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Speaking via Facebook Reel video, Pastor Akinlabi said that the narrative surrounding the singer’s life might actually be representative of what many young people are facing – a lack of proper mentorship and protection.

“Mohbad represents millions of exposed young men and women whose lights have been dimmed or extinguished due to the absence of the right mentors to guide and protect them in different phases and seasons of their lives.

“Intimidation and abuse often occur, even within the church. It goes unchecked because the victims are vulnerable, lacking the right support in the form of a mentor to look out for them and shield them from predators and destructive lifestyles,” the cleric said.

He went on to challenge everyone on his newsfeed to seek out a younger person to mentor on the right path.

“Treat them kindly. Speak words of life and healing to them. Protect them. Help them grow into the men and women God has destined them to be. May God bless you as you do.

“It’s not enough to simply call for justice for Mohbad. Let’s take this as a sign to treat other people, especially the vulnerable, more kindly,” he added, calling for justice for the late singer.