Peter Obi, Imoke, Niki Tobi, List Of Those Affected As Wike Revokes Lands In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has approved the revocation of some lands in Abuja.

Naija News reports that some prominent personalities and organizations were affected by the decision of the Minister to revoke 165 plots of land in the nation’s capital city.

The lands were revoked due to the refusal or failure of their allottees to develop them according to a statement issued on Thursday night by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The locations of the lands happened in areas such as Maitama, Gudu, Wuye which had the highest revocation, 41; Katampe, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial zone, and Asokoro which had the second highest revocation, 39.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development”, the administration said in the notice signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

Some of the allottees affected in Maitama district A05 include former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia, and Ishaya Baba.

In Jabi, some of the plots revoked had allottees such as Sam Nda-Isaiah, and Donubari Josephine Kogbara.

Katampe district had the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, BUA International among others.

Other allottees who had lands revoked in other areas include Julius Berger Nigeria, Honeywell Construction, Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Niki Niki Tobi, Ishaku Bello, and others.

Other persons affected include former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Kanu Agabi (SAN), and the late Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye