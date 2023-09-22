Not All Boko Haram Members Are Insurgents – Borno Commissioner

The Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo has declared that not all Boko Haram members are actually insurgents.

According to her, out of 100,000 repentant Boko Haram members, only about 5,000 were actually insurgents while others are mostly farmers, women, children, and other victims held by the insurgents.

She made the submission in Maiduguri while presenting a paper titled “Borno Model” at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace, organized by an NGO, Peace Ambassador for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHE).

She noted that the government is not releasing the insurgents into the civilian community as widely speculated, but only those who are victims held by the actual Boko Haram insurgents.

”Contrary to fears by the public that 100,000 were insurgents, only about 5,000 are actual fighters. Most of the others are farmers, women and children held hostage by the insurgents.

“Many of them are victims being held by the insurgents,” she said.

“We do not release the insurgents. We have records of the whereabouts of any person released,” Gambo added.

She stressed that before anyone is released for reintegration back into the community, such persons must undergo three weeks of intensive training on human rights from security and religious leaders, and his community adequately contacted to endorse their return.

The commissioner solicited for support of the international community for the government to succeed in bringing lasting peace to the state.