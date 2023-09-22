Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 22nd September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N985 and sell at N995 on Thurday, 21st September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N985 Selling Rate N995

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has said eight Deposit Money Banks generated about N3.9tn gross earnings in the first half of the 2023 financial period.

According to The Punch, the organisation made this known in the financial statements of the banks published on its website.

In its audited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2023, Zenith Bank recorded a growth of 139 per cent in gross earnings from N404.8bn reported in H1, 2022, to N967.3bn in H1, 2023.

The bank’s profit after tax also improved by 161.84 per cent to N291.7bn at the end of June 2023.

In H1, GTCO’s gross earnings rose to N672.603bn from N364.306bn, representing an 85 per cent increase.

The bank, in its audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the half-year period, which was filed by both the Nigerian Exchange Group and London Stock Exchange, said it recorded a profit after tax of N280.482bn in H1,23 from N77.557bn in the corresponding half of 2022.